Energy Storage Boom Drives Vanadium Use In Long-Duration Battery Applications: Vanitec

The global solar sector has shown impressive resilience in adapting to the exceptional market conditions of the past 18 months, even in the face of challenges like arduous permitting processes, inadequate power grids and still not enough gender balance across the value chain. As highlighted in a Global Solar Council post-COVID survey, expectations for sales growth are rising in 2021 aided by underlying demand trends and stronger support from governments, which are turning to solar not only in terms of decarbonization policies but also to stimulate economic recovery.