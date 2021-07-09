Cancel
Energy Storage Boom Drives Vanadium Use In Long-Duration Battery Applications: Vanitec

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the majority of current vanadium demand remains underwritten by the steel industry, as an additive to strengthen various grades of steel, a growing segment for vanadium demand is opening up for its use in vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) - large-scale, long-duration battery storage systems, which are aimed at supporting large, utility and commercial-scale renewable energy projects.

