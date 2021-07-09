Garment Active Insulation Market Size, Trends, Industry Demand and Share Analysis, Research Report Forecast by 2027
The global Garment Active Insulation Market is forecast to reach USD 277.2 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Incorporation of the insulation materials utilizing advanced fabric manufacturing technology is expected to boost the garment active insulation industry growth. Technological developments in wearables and sporting goods are anticipated to increase the popularity of footwear and sports apparel across the globe. The growing demand for yoga apparel, activewear, and performance sportswear is estimated to contribute to market growth.www.bostonnews.net
Comments / 0