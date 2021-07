There is no better time for diehard fans of television than the fall. With the return of dozens of the best shows on broadcast, cable, and streaming being joined by television’s newcomers, there’s plenty to get you all excited as we push towards the final months of the year. This fall, we will say goodbye to old friends like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, who we have turned to week-in and week-out for eight seasons just as we say hello to a slew of new shows that will surely have a place in our hearts by year’s end.