Keenan Allen Shows His Cal Loyalty in Funny Run-In With Oregon Duck

Former Cal star Keenan Allen had a rather amusing confrontation with the Oregon Duck this week, and Allen proclaimed his loyalty to the Golden Bears.

Allen was among the star athletes who came to Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday to participate in the Justin Herbert Invitational charity golf event, according to the USA Today duckswire website. Herbert, of course, is a former Oregon star and is now a teammate of Allen with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Allen posted a video to social media documenting his day, and toward the end of the video below, Allen has a confrontation with Puddles, the Oregon Duck mascot, resulting a humorous give-and-take about the Cal-Oregon rivalry.

Allen's commentary upon sighting Puddles goes like this: "I feel like I should go over there and tackle him. What d'yall think? Hey, it's 'Go Bears' over here, bro.'

To which Puddles appears to be incensed.

And Allen responds: "Yesss, Sir. Gooooo Bears."

Allen can back up his talk with some impressive college and NFL numbers.

He had 205 career receptions and 17 touchdown catches during his three years at Cal from 2010 through 2012. He had 98 receptions for 1,343 yards and six TDs in 13 games as a sophomore in 2011 and added 61 receptions for 767 yards and six scores as a junior in 2012.

Cal lost to Oregon in all three seasons Allen played for the Golden Bears, but Allen did not play in the 2012 game against the Ducks because of an injury.

However, Allen had a big game against Oregon as a sophomore in 2011, catching nine passes for 170 yards and a score. Alas, Cal still lost that game to the No. 9-ranked Ducks 43-15.

One of the highest-rated recruits ever to play for Cal, Allen was a third-round pick by the Chargers in 2013 and has earned Pro Bowl berths each of the past four seasons. In his first season with Herbert as the Chargers' quarterback, Allen had 100 receptions for 992 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport