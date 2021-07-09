Prosecutor: Union City man, 49, charged with sexually assaulting child under 16
A 49-year-old Union City man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 16 over a two-year time frame, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced. Alejandro Morales, 49, of Union City, was charged by the Hackensack Police Department with second-degree sexual assault by contact, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, Musella said in a statement.hudsoncountyview.com
Comments / 0