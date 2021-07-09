Rev. Dick Allen, retiring after 33 years, gently led Glastonbury church to inclusiveness and care for everyone

Rev. Dick Allen of South Congregational Church in Glastonbury. Photograph by Sofie Brandt | sbrandt@courant.com Sofie Brandt/The Hartford Courant

Looking back on 33 years as senior minister of the South Congregational Church in Glastonbury, Rev. Dick Allen acknowledges it was uncomfortable at first to talk with his congregation about becoming an “open and affirming” church in the late 1980s.

“The first thing I had to do was my own internal work. I had to deal with my own homophobia — I needed to do my own reflecting on the homophobia I’d grown up with,” Allen said Friday as he prepared for his final service before his retirement.

Members of his congregation gathered throughout the day to wish Allen and his wife, Andrea, well and to thank them for decades of service.

They said his work in making South Congregational one of the state’s first “open and affirming” churches was only part of what he brought to the congregation.

“He affected thousands of lives. He had a great focus on youth and a youth ministry, helping our young people grow up to be quality citizens,” said Don Peterson, a congregation member for 46 years.

“He’s very attentive to elderly people, particularly people close to death — and he’s helped a lot of people transition to death,” Peterson said.

Judy Benton, who helped Allen lead Confirmation classes for 25 years, said he lived his life as an example to congregants.

“It’s just to see how accepting he is of every single human being and makes them feel special, and how he helps them to find meaning in what they’re doing,” she said.

Allen grew up in Glastonbury through age 13, but found his way to becoming the South Congregational’s minister through a lengthy journey. It included a Peace Corps stint with Andrea in Malawi, seminary school in Massachusetts, and ministries at two congregational churches at the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation in Eagle Butte, South Dakota followed by a term as pastor in Lancaster, Wisconsin.

When the Allens moved to Glastonbury with their children in 1988, Pride parades were held only in major cities and same-sex marriages in Connecticut were still about 20 years away.

A family from South Congregational told Allen the next year that their daughter had come out, and asked for guidance. Allen recalls examining his own biases before anything else, and then turning to the Bible for answers on how to be accepting.

“I realized I have a gay cousin, a gay uncle and I went to school with gay people — I just needed to become conscious of all of that so I could then minister unto other people who had grown up in homophobic culture,” he said.

“I had made the assumption the Bible didn’t have anything good to say about gay people. Well, I learned a lot about how wrong that was,” Allen said. “I started to find my way to the inclusiveness of Jesus’ love. I found lots of encouragement in the Biblical stories for being as inclusive as Jesus was.”

Allen and the congregation’s executive committee hosted three set of panels and talks with gay and lesbian speakers at the church in 1989, and that led to a two-year series of conversations and Bible studies on the subject.

“It was the first time for many of us that we were hearing gay people tell us their stories. They were very painful stories of being rejected by churches,” he said. “We wanted to love these people because they were so blooming honest with us.”

Panels talked about developing a Christian response to homophobia, and congregants went through difficult — but productive — talks, he said.

“It was hard to talk about it, but guess what — we can talk about it. This went on for two years, which gave the heart a chance to reshape,” he said.

“So many people in the church had a gay daughter or gay uncle and were relieved we could finally talk about this. It had been a kind of taboo subject really,” Allen recalled.

“There was a few people who said ‘I’m not talking about sex in church, I’m out of here — but not very many. I suspect those people found a homophobic church, and that’s where they needed to be.”

In 1991, South Congregational became the fifth church in the state to adopt a “open and affirming statement” by the United Church of Christ. It declared the church welcomes all people, regardless of race, age, nationality, marital status, physical ability, mental condition, economic status or sexual orientation. Last year, congregants added “gender identity” and “immigrant status” to that list.

Benton credits Allen for gently leading his congregation to embrace social justice and other causes, as well.

“There’s such a feeling that it’s important to be loving people — what he does as a pastor is love people,” Benton said.

“He’ll meet a stranger and they’re friends after five minutes. He gives himself to all ages; it doesn’t matter if you’re a member of the congregation or his barber or a coach somewhere,” she said. “People respond to that when they know they are cared about.”