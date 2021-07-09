Cancel
Louisiana State

Ohio State lands guard Cedric Russell from Louisiana

Former Louisiana guard Cedric Russell, a fifth-year senior for the 2021-22 season, will transfer to Ohio State, multiple outlets reported.

Russell will be counted on to produce solid minutes in the wake of Duane Washington’s decision to make himself available for the 2021 NBA Draft, filling a backcourt void for the Buckeyes.

Russell, who was also considering a transfer to Oklahoma, Marquette, St. John’s or Texas Tech, averaged 17.2 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns last season. In four seasons at Louisiana, the Alexandria, La., native averaged 11.4 points with 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

He made 40.0 percent of his 3-point attempts last season and is 37.5 percent from distance in his college career.

–Field Level Media

