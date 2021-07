Correa went 2-for-2 with two walks, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 3-2 win over Cleveland. He led off the fourth inning with a solo shot as part of an impressive overall performance. Correa has been on fire since the beginning of June, slashing .340/.463/.670 with eight of his 16 homers on the year, 25 runs and 25 RBI in 27 games, and the 26-year-old picked the perfect time to stay healthy and put together his best numbers since 2017 with free agency looming in the offseason.