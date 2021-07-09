Cancel
Lottery

Lottery drawing comes up 0-0-0, nearly 10,000 tickets win

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 7 days ago
July 9 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in North Carolina said a Carolina Pick 3 drawing came out with the numbers 0-0-0, resulting in nearly 10,000 players winning a total $3.6 million.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said the Friday afternoon Carolina Pick 3 drawing resulted in that combination.

The lottery said 9,307 tickets were purchased with the combination, officials said.

Carolina Pick 3's top prize is $250 for a 50-cent ticket and $500 for a $1 ticket.

"Pick 3 players loved 'trips,'" the lottery said in a news release. "The combination of three of the same numbers are some of the most popular combinations played. The odds of matching all three numbers in a Pick 3 drawing are 1 in 1,000."

