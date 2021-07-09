Annual Santa Maria Strawberry Field Day to be Virtual Again This Year
The 12th annual Santa Maria Strawberry Field Day will be held virtually once again this year. The online event will take place on Zoom on Wednesday, July 14. The virtual event will begin at 8 a.m. and the first presentation will be a regulatory update on pesticides and fumigation. Other topics to be covered before the morning break include varietal performance and tolerances to pests and diseases, Lewis mites in strawberry production, and fusarium wilt.agnetwest.com
Comments / 0