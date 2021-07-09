Cancel
Burchard, NE

Evelyn Doeschot, 87, of Burchard

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvelyn Doescht (pronounced Doosket) Evelyn (Dobesh) Doeschot of rural Burchard, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, peacefully in her home at the age of 87 years, two months and one day, with family by her side. She was born to Thomas and Mary (Rejda) Dobesh on May 6, 1934 in David City, Nebraska. Evelyn grew up on the family farm in rural Butler County, Nebraska and graduated from Brainard High School. She moved to Lincoln after high school where she met Owen Doeschot.

