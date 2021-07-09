An Open Letter To 17-Year-Old Me

You know those people who are just so blatantly and ignorantly happy? That was me—well, for the first 21 years, at least. I was renting an overpriced apartment and waiting tables for cash every night. I made enough money for rent and smokes. I slept next to the love of my life. I have always been a seeker of higher achievement, but I had honestly thought it would unfold painlessly for me, I guess. That is exactly how my life had worked for me up until that point. I am the child of two amazing, hardworking, and unconditionally loving parents who gave everything in them to build a life for my sisters and I. I soon adopted their ways. I was working two jobs for years, buying a home by 21 and establishing a solid career.