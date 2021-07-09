Cancel
Connecticut State

You can hike with a gang of goats at this Connecticut farm

By Douglas P. Clement
Connecticut Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I hike my goats with people … this is my job.” Kristen Sassano Gill’s story lives up to that intriguing Facebook teaser. Along with her daughter Elena, Gill has created a thriving COVID-inspired venture that integrates their goats and adventurous guests on guided hikes. They also bring the goats as surprise or star guests for children’s birthday parties and other gatherings, and welcome visitors to their Got Your Goat farm in Washington Depot “to romp and play with our babies.” Booking central for all the caprine fun is the Got Your Goat Facebook page. (This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.)

www.ctpost.com

