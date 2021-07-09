LaVon Vaughn, 90, of Louisville (formerly of Pawnee City)

LaVon Vaughn, 90, of Louisville, Nebraska, formerly of Pawnee City, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Louisville Care Center, Louisville, Nebraska. She was born on April 19, 1931 to Joseph M. and Mae Pearl (Maines) Crosier in rural Liberty, Nebraska. Von was united in marriage to Galen H. Vaughn on June 13, 1948 on the family farm near Burchard, Nebraska. They farmed and raised their family in Humboldt, before moving to rural Kansas. She was employed for many years at hospitals in communities where they lived. They were active in the Methodist Church. Prior to moving to the Louisville Care Center four years ago, Von and Galen lived in the Village Housing in Pawnee City, Nebraska.