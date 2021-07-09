Determination Finally Issued for QIP Referendum After Close Vote
Results from the referendum vote related to the Quota Implementation Plan (QIP) have been released by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The QIP referendum pertained to a sunset amendment that would have discontinued the program beginning on March 1, 2025. As a result of the vote, the QIP will remain intact for the time being. CEO of Western United Dairies (WUD), Anja Raudabaugh said that the vote was exceptionally close.agnetwest.com
