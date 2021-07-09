Determination Finally Issued for QIP Referendum After Close Vote

‘No’ vote on aquatics center referendum a total fail. Failure of leadership. This is the only way to describe the Frederick County Board of Supervisors’ vote against allowing the people to vote on an indoor aquatics center in the county. This has been on the Parks and Rec capital improvement plan since 1994. Our county is growing at 1.26% per year. Not having quality recreation facilities is preventing the residents of this area (and would include Clarke, Warren counties and WV) from the quality of life they deserve. It is apparent that the BoS is paying lip service to trusting the people. Let’s look at cost. The cost would be 1 cent for every $100 in property value. A $250,000 house would ensure a $25 tax increase. The revenue brought in would be more than worth it. Not to mention the ability to host large meets with hundreds of participants spending money on hotels, food, gas. And the pride in the facility for our residents. I highly encourage everyone contact their supervisor to ask them to reconsider.