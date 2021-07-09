Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Determination Finally Issued for QIP Referendum After Close Vote

agnetwest.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults from the referendum vote related to the Quota Implementation Plan (QIP) have been released by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The QIP referendum pertained to a sunset amendment that would have discontinued the program beginning on March 1, 2025. As a result of the vote, the QIP will remain intact for the time being. CEO of Western United Dairies (WUD), Anja Raudabaugh said that the vote was exceptionally close.

agnetwest.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qip#Qip#Western United Dairies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Mountain Lake Park, MDWVNews

One vote determines council election

MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK — The race for a seat on the Mountain Lake Park Town Council came down to a single vote Tuesday. Unofficial results are showing a single-vote upset of incumbent Councilman Jim Moore by challenger Jeff Hovis. With the tight margin, one of the ballots was initially deemed...
Frederick County, VAWinchester Star

Letter to the editor: 'No' vote on aquatics center referendum a total fail

‘No’ vote on aquatics center referendum a total fail. Failure of leadership. This is the only way to describe the Frederick County Board of Supervisors’ vote against allowing the people to vote on an indoor aquatics center in the county. This has been on the Parks and Rec capital improvement plan since 1994. Our county is growing at 1.26% per year. Not having quality recreation facilities is preventing the residents of this area (and would include Clarke, Warren counties and WV) from the quality of life they deserve. It is apparent that the BoS is paying lip service to trusting the people. Let’s look at cost. The cost would be 1 cent for every $100 in property value. A $250,000 house would ensure a $25 tax increase. The revenue brought in would be more than worth it. Not to mention the ability to host large meets with hundreds of participants spending money on hotels, food, gas. And the pride in the facility for our residents. I highly encourage everyone contact their supervisor to ask them to reconsider.
Oregon Stateunifiednewsgroup.com

Town of Oregon board votes against ATV/UTV ballot referendum

Town of Oregon residents will not have an ATV/UTV road use referendum to vote on next year during the fall election. During a Tuesday, July 6, board meeting, supervisors rejected a motion to include a referendum on the November 2022 ballot by a vote of 3-2, with trustees Kate Gladding and Wayne Ace voting in favor of the referendum. The referendum had been recommended by the town’s Plan Commission by a 6-1 vote in April, but was voted against by the board after an hour of discussion between supervisors.
Educationhometownsource.com

STMA School Board revisits potential referendum, will go to vote in August

The STMA School Board met Monday, June 28, to continue its ongoing discussions of a potential operating referendum this fall. At this work session, Director of Business Services Kris Crocker reviewed the numbers behind the massive deficit, and gave a summary of the steering committee’s progress thus far. According to...
CollegesThe Tab

Revealed: Manchester Uni decided to ignore referendum result weeks before the vote

Manchester Uni decided to ignore the result of this year’s referendum of no confidence weeks before the vote even took place, The Manchester Tab can reveal. Thousands of students this year voted in a university-wide referendum that they no longer had confidence in Vice Chancellor Nancy Rothwell and her senior management by an 89 per cent margin.
California Statecaliforniaagnet.com

CDFA Announces Results of Controversial Dairy QIP Referendum

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (Department) recently conducted a referendum vote among California Market Milk Producers within the State of California to determine whether the Quota Implementation Plan (QIP) effective November 1, 2018, should be amended to equalize regional quota adjusters such that the quota premium in all counties equal 1.43/cwt., and to terminate the QIP effective March 1, 2025. Just two days prior to the Independence Day holiday, the Department announced the referendum results with the voice of the people against the termination of QIP. It was certainly a close call though, as seen in the referendum stats below.
ElectionsShareCast

Issue of Equity & Total Voting Rights

On 14 July 2021, Impax Environmental Markets plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 250,000 shares at a price of 482.50 pence per share. As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue will be 286,925,533 and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 286,925,533. There are no shares held in Treasury.
Redgranite, WIwausharaargus.com

Village of Redgranite votes for quarry to remain closed

Citizens and business owners had their voices heard during a special Redgranite Village Board meeting on June 1. The Redgranite Quarry has been closed for swimming after issues arose last summer with misuse of the landmark. As of April 2, the quarry has been open for hiking and fishing, but no action has yet been taken on when it will be reopened for swimming.
AgriculturePosted by
Daily Montanan

The verdict is in: APR grazing plan benefits public lands

On July 1, the Bureau of Land Management advanced American Prairie’s request to graze bison on six federal grazing allotments in Phillips County, saying the proposed action will not have a significant impact on the land. This assessment is an important and exciting update, which further points to the numerous benefits our bison grazing plans […] The post The verdict is in: APR grazing plan benefits public lands appeared first on Daily Montanan.
New York City, NYnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NYC Board of Elections to release latest primary vote tallies that will determine key city races

NEW YORK — The election cycle that never seems to end is about to draw to a close — hopefully. After two weeks of uncertainty and vote-counting errors, the city’s embattled Board of Elections is expected to release the results of a tranche of absentee ballots on Tuesday that will all but certainly determine the winner of the Democratic mayoral race and several other key local primaries.
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Council convenes for final vote on ordinance changes

WESTFIELD – Ward 6 Councilor William Onyski, who chairs the Legislative and Ordinance sub-committee, thanked city councilors for attending a special meeting on July 13 for a second vote on changes to city ordinances before the clock ran out on the process. The ordinance changes had originated in the Zoning...
Agricultureagnetwest.com

Almond Update: Smaller Objective Forecast, But Demand Remains Strong

The objective forecast for California almonds has come down by 13 percent from the subjective forecast that was released in May. Estimates for the 2021 crop have been adjusted to 2.8 billion pounds, according to the California Almond Objective Measurement Report. The report reflects a decline of 10 percent compared to last year’s record crop of 3.12 billion pounds. The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service indicated that multiple factors influenced the drop in production estimates.
Agricultureagnetwest.com

Farm Bureau Extension Continuing Education Series Begins July 15

Farm Bureau Extension’s continuing education series is set to begin this week. There will be four dates over the summer and fall for the virtual series of classes offering continuing education (CE) units for pesticide licensing. Subject matter experts will be providing immediately applicable information for agricultural operations. The July...
Fort Wayne, INaroundfortwayne.com

No Vaccine Passport Resolution up for final-final vote tonight?

On the agenda for final vote this evening is the “No Vaccine Passport” resolution sponsored by Fort Wayne City Councilmen Jason Arp and Paul Ensley. The resolution was last seen at the June 22, 2021, council meeting. When the resolution came up for discussion, a motion was made to hold for two weeks per a request from Councilman Tom Didier, who was absent. In a partisan vote, the motion was defeated, 4-3.
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Board determines everybody is nice before voting to approve contentious single-family house in West Roxbury

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a family's plans to build a second house on a vacant lot next to their current home on Avalon Road in West Roxbury. The proposal, for 35 and 39 Avalon Rd. needed board approval because at 4,710 square feet, the lot falls short of the 6,000-square-foot minimum required by the street's current zoning, because the 2,400-square-foot house would be slightly larger than allowed on a lot that size and because the Hanley family proposed a single, shared driveway they proposed to handle parking for both their current home at 39 and the proposed house, which they said would be occupied by members of their family.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
Greenfield, MARecorder

Charter referendum

During its review process, the Greenfield Charter Committee found six cities in Massachusett that require 10% or more signatures of total voters to be required for a ballot referendum. Next door in Montague its bylaws only require 3% of registered voters to submit a petition. Amherst is 5% of registered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy