What the Ending of ‘Black Widow’ Means for Florence Pugh’s Marvel Future

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for “Black Widow.”]. Over the course of 13 years and 24 films, the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise has used the extra space afforded by their generous credits — turns out, it takes a lot of people to make a superhero film — to sneak in all manner of post-credits offerings. From the essential (like the first one, which saw Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury appearing at the very end of “Iron Man” to tout a little something called the Avengers Initiative) to the just plain silly (like after “Captain Marvel,” when Goose the cat hacked up a Tesseract hairball), a Marvel film isn’t ever over until the lights come on.