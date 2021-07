Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin didn’t sign a contract extension before the Thursday deadline, meaning he’ll play on the franchise tag. Tom Brady could very well lose one of his top targets after this season, assuming he really does want to play until age 45. Brady and the Bucs just won the Super Bowl, but that obviously comes at a financial cost. Playing with TB12 is fun but ultimately takes several star players signing on for less than they’re worth, NBA superteam style.