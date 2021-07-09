Pet of the Week – Ray

Hi! I’m Smokey. I like belly rubs, afternoon strolls and exploring my environment. I am approximately 3 years old. I was rescued from a situation where I lived my life outside chained with very little room to roam. My foster mom says she should have renamed me Teddy because I'm such a Teddy Bear. I love snuggles and to give big slobbery kisses. I have such a sweet disposition. My foster family has 3 small dogs and 1 big dog and I have never been mean or aggressive to them. I am being crate trained and leash trained at the moment. I sleep in my crate all night long with no issues. I have learned "sit" and "shake" but not always consistently. I like to try my "sit" trick when I get to the door of my kennel to see if I can stay out longer. I have lots of love to give and I will be a loyal dog. I just need someone with the patience and willingness to be kind and work with me. If you have room in your heart for a 65 lb Teddy Bear of a dog, then I'm your guy. I promise to give you a life filled with love and adventure.