Lakeland, FL

Dozens of tires dumped into Lake Parker - right in front of Lakeland fire training facility

The Ledger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKELAND – Someone illegally dumped at least 48 tires into Lake Parker just across the street from the Lakeland Fire Department training facility. Lakeland police spokeswoman Robin Tillett said the department was notified Monday through a social media post. Teams from the city’s solid waste, code enforcement and lakes divisions removed the tires Tuesday morning with help from the Lakeland Fire Department, which used a boat to retrieve tires that were further from the shoreline, Lakeland police said.

