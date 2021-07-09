Cancel
Jennifer Lopez Shades Her Ex Alex Rodriguez by Flipping Him off in New Music Video

By Stephen Andrew
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez seemingly shaded her ex, Alex Rodriguez, by flipping off a stand-in boyfriend in her new music video. Lopez recently dropped the music video for her new song, "Cambia El Paso," a collaboration with reggaeton musician Rauw Alejandro. In the video, Lopez grows increasingly frustrated with her partner, played by an actor, and at one point she flips him the middle finger to express her anger.

J-Lo wants us to dance away the pain of a breakup. The pop star just released her highly-anticipated new song 'Cambia El Paso'. Lopez has been teasing the track, a collaboration with reggaeton artist Rauw Alejandro, since last May, when she promised 'sexy summer fun'. J-Lo has delivered, with this Spanish-language dance track that tells the story of a woman who leaves an undeserving man.

