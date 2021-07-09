Cancel
Bleckley County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bleckley, Laurens, Twiggs, Wilkinson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Bleckley; Laurens; Twiggs; Wilkinson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Laurens County in central Georgia Southern Wilkinson County in central Georgia Central Twiggs County in central Georgia Northeastern Bleckley County in central Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Myricks Mill, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jeffersonville, Irwinton, Danville, Montrose, Allentown, Marion, District Path, Myricks Mill, Chappells Mill, Fitzpatrick, Nicklesville and Ripley. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

