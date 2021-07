SARATOGA SPRINGS — Thursday was just about what I expected Thursday would be. Opening day at Saratoga Race Course. The day the fans came home. Much had been said and written about this day. Would it actually happen? Could the coronavirus pandemic subside enough so that the gates of the most popular racetrack in the country (yeah, OK, maybe the world) might possibly open and allow a mass of humanity to rush in? You know, like the old days?