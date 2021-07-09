Why Are Cauliflowers So Mathematically Beautiful? A New Study Has The Answer
If somebody asked you for a real-world example of transcendent mathematical beauty, it’s unlikely you’d reach for the vegetable drawer. But if, in a moment of domestic self-reflection, you ever find yourself gazing into a head of cauliflower, you might be surprised at what you find. Hundreds of spirals of all different sizes form the florets of the vegetable, all of them replicas of each other. And the closer you look, the more intricate the pattern becomes.www.iflscience.com
Comments / 0