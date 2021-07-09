Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Brevard County, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Brevard County; Orange STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN BREVARD AND EASTERN ORANGE COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Christmas. The storm is nearly stationary. Additional strong storms could develop across eastern Orange and northern Brevard counties as a result of boundary collisions. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Titusville, Wedgefield, Christmas, Space Coast Airport and Port Saint John. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.