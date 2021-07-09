Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Universal films will head exclusively to Amazon Prime Video after their run on Peacock

By Catie Keck
The Verge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA licensing deal between Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Amazon will broaden Prime Video’s streaming library and bring anticipated titles to the service after a brief run on Peacock. As part of a multiyear licensing deal that will begin in 2022, live-action Universal films will head exclusively to Prime Video...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Video#Imdb Tv#Animated Films#The Universal#Prime Video#Jurassic World Dominion#Ambulance#The Fast Furious#Dreamworks#Mgm#Focus Films#Dominion Or Minions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 11 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix have boosted their library today by adding eleven new movies and television shows. The streaming giant, who are currently picking up strong audience reactions for the likes of Gunpowder Milkshake and the Fear Street trilogy, have released an eclectic mix of fresh material, including original romance A Perfect Fit, documentary Lift Like a Girl, season two of Never Have I Ever, and the animated hit Surf’s Up.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Is Outlander Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video?

We’re always looking for every way we can consume Outlander. The first season is certainly the best, but can you watch Outlander Season 1 on Amazon?. Whether you’ve just heard about the series or you’ve been reading the books since they were just out, you likely want to know the best ways to watch Outlander Season 1. After all, you’ll want to avoid as many individual subscriptions for streaming platforms as you can to save money.
MoviesNews 12

Peacock seeks to lure new subscribers with Universal/DreamWorks film deal

Dollar General hired its first chief medical officer in an effort to become a health care destination. Visa announced that crypto-linked card usage topped $1 billion in the first six months of 2021. Peacock is seeking to lure new subscribers with new deal that will have Universal and DreamWorks films...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As the weekend rolls around again, so does our guide to what you should be streaming from Friday night through to Sunday. If you're planning a movie night, the final installment of Netflix's Fear Street trilogy will be sure to have you hiding behind the sofa. Lighten the mood afterward with some animation/live-action crossover hijinks in the form of Space Jam 2: A New Legacy or Tom & Jerry, both now available to watch on HBO Max.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

‘Envy Is Officially Wrapped Filming and Will Be Streaming on Amazon Prime Video’

Wednesday June 30th, 2021 is the date the cast & crew of Envy officially finished filming their movie. It is the end of an era for them filming this masterpiece from February 27th, 2021-June 30th, 2021. They started rehearsals in January, so they have been going at this project for a long 4-5 month time period. Here is Niko Gunn, Elijah Garcia, and Darrell Battle doing their victory poses for the completion of the filming of Envy. By the looks of it, they are having a blast and an amazing fun time on their last day on set of Envy. The cast & crew began filming their last day on set since 5AM and they finished around 4:30pm. They filmed their first session of scenes in Corona, CA and filmed their second session in Pasadena, CA. This day was the time for the extras in the movie to shine. The long hours, blood, sweat, tears, patience, and time they have put into this film finally paid off. It was a very emotional rollercoaster to finish filming this movie due to various reasons: reschedules, reshoots, delays, and etc.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Universal Announces Film Licensing Deal With Peacock

Starting in 2022, all Universal and Focus films will be released on streaming service no later than four months after theatrical release. Universal Filmed Entertainment Group announced on Tuesday that it has finished a multiyear pay-one licensing deal with Peacock that will see all films released by Universal and Focus hit the streaming service no later than four months after their theatrical release.
Movieswcn247.com

All Universal films coming to Peacock starting in 2022

The streaming service Peacock is ramping up its offerings with a new deal with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. The companies said Tuesday that starting in 2022 all Universal films, including the new “Jurassic World,” Jordan Peele-led and “Minions” movies, will become available exclusively on Peacock no later than four months after their theatrical premieres. The unique multi-year deal guarantees that in an 18-month window, Universal films will be available on Peacock for the first and last four months. The films can be licensed to other services in between. Universal’s 2022 slate incudes “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” and an original film from Peele.
TV ShowsCNBC

Universal movies will head to Peacock within four months of theater debut

Comcast's Universal Pictures will send new movies exclusively to the company's Peacock streaming service no later than four months after they debut in theaters, the company said on Tuesday. Universal movies currently go to AT&T's HBO TV channel and the HBO Max streaming service about six months after they hit...
MoviesA.V. Club

Universal movies will now go to Peacock after their theatrical runs, ending a 16-year deal with HBO

One of the constants when major corporations make deals with each other is that they will always, always, be bad for regular people in some way. Maybe not every person, maybe not even most people, but someone, somewhere, will be put out by the simple fact that rich people are exchanging untold sums of money to make their rich person deals. This is all especially true when it comes to exclusivity deals during the streaming wars, which can make it a pain in the ass to know where you’re able to watch the things you want to watch—like Hulu’s recent loss of Seinfeld. Every major media company has their own streaming service or has some kind of deal with one of the streaming service holders, and while Seinfeld going to Netflix will be good for people who only have Netflix and people who make money based on Netflix doing well, it’s bad for everyone else.
MoviesComicBook

Universal Inks Exclusive Streaming Deal With Peacock, Includes Jurassic World and Minions

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group has inked a brand new streaming deal that will see all of its new theatrical releases heading to the Peacock streaming service within just four months of their debuts in theaters. Starting in 2022, all films released by Universal will be available to stream on Peacock after their theatrical run. This includes the likes of Jurassic World: Dominion, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and Minions: The Rise of Gru.
Movies/Film

Universal Films Will Now Stream on Peacock Following New Deal

Universal films have found a new streaming home on NBC’s Peacock. Beginning with the 2022 theatrical slate, all Universal film content will be available exclusively on Peacock as a part of their Pay-One window. The deal will bring Universal, Focus Features, Illumination, and DreamWorks Animation titles exclusively to Peacock no later than four months after their theatrical debuts. Beginning in 2022, Peacock will also premiere original films developed and produced exclusively for the streaming platform.
TV ShowsVulture

Amazon Prime and IMDb TV’s Classic TV Catalogues Just Got Bigger

In the age of streaming, TV shows from before 1990 often get forgotten about. But for people who’d like to watch something before the Time Before Friends, here’s some good news: Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV are expanding their classic-television catalogues. The two streamers — the latter owned by Amazon yet free to stream — are introducing a variety of Norman Lear–produced shows as part of a new deal with Sony Pictures Television, which Amazon claimed in a report in Variety as “the largest volume of Norman Lear complete series content ever available to stream.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy