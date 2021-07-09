Red Dead Online: Blood Money Reveals New Atmospheric Trailer Ahead of its Release Next Week
Rockstar Games has revealed a brand new trailer for the upcoming Red Dead Online: Blood Money, a DLC update to the base title adding a variety of new gameplay content. The right-hand man of Angelo Bronte, Guido Martelli, desires a valuable material known as the Capitale. Players will have to retrieve this commodity and will be rewarded with access to more sophisticated criminal-related tasks.noisypixel.net
