Red Dead Online: Blood Money Reveals New Atmospheric Trailer Ahead of its Release Next Week

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockstar Games has revealed a brand new trailer for the upcoming Red Dead Online: Blood Money, a DLC update to the base title adding a variety of new gameplay content. The right-hand man of Angelo Bronte, Guido Martelli, desires a valuable material known as the Capitale. Players will have to retrieve this commodity and will be rewarded with access to more sophisticated criminal-related tasks.

#Red Dead Online#Atmospheric#Blood Money#Rockstar Games#Dlc#Capitale#The Quick Draw Club#Gold Bars#Xbox One#Google Stadia
