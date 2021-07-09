Red Dead Online: Blood Money Reveals New Atmospheric Trailer Ahead of its Release Next Week

Playing Red Dead Redemption 2 with lower-end and mid-tier machines will be better once a new update rolls in next week. As announced by Rockstar Games, an update rolling out on July 13 will finally activate DLSS support for Red Dead Redemption 2. Nvidia’s DLSS technology resamples lower resolution images and uses AI technology to make a higher-resolution version of the image, all the while using fewer PC resources to display high-resolution graphics. Effectively, this means lower-end and mid-tier machines will now be able to enjoy higher-resolution Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay. All the while, everyone’s FPS will also improve, given that rendering these graphics will take up fewer resources than before.