Special Weather Statement issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Martin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN MARTIN COUNTY At 505 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Scotland Neck, or 13 miles northeast of Tarboro, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Williamston, Gold Point, Hamilton, Oak City, Everetts and Hassell. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.