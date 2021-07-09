Branded ContentSo Many Reasons To Feel Good In Your Skin

Cancel
So Many Reasons To Feel Good In Your Skin

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
 7 days ago
Shutterstock

If there’s one thing social media has taught us, it’s that you don’t have to drop serious money for great skin care. You just need to know what to look for.

LOVE IT BECAUSE IT IS EFFECTIVE & AFFORDABLE

Quite a rare combination to find within skin care products. The new Coast Care Body Wash collection, inspired by the healing power of the ocean, deliver a sustainable product at an affordable price. Plus, it’s crisp exhilarating scent and foamy lather makes you feel more than clean.

APPRECIATE IT FOR BEING SUSTAINABLE

Even before you get out of the shower, do some good. The Coast Care collection is free of ingredients like parabens and phthalates that can be harmful to you and our Earth’s water sources. Plus, each bottle is made with recycled materials and the brand is committed to supporting the conservation efforts of 4ocean, which help keep our coastlines clean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvMTk_0asRYXnl00

Feel good about your skin. Pick up Coast, available at select Target stores and target.com.

