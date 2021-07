The stream of talent in Arkansas never runs dry — as proven by the local craftsmen, woodworkers and artists in the state. Shon Hardin joins these ranks with his business, Spanky’s Custom Cues. As most of these stories begin, Hardin was not born with the one desire to create pool cues, but somewhere along the road he found that his fingers were itching to push his comfort level, and add a bit more to his hectic schedule.