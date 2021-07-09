thick concrete pillars support tetro arquitetura's xingu house in brazil
The ‘xingu house’ by tetro arquitetura in nova lima – a brazilian city in the state of minas gerais – maximizes views and intensifies the residents’ contact with nature. currently under construction, the residence is inserted in a huge and complex 8,000 sqm (86,100 sqft) land with stone walls remaining from an old construction, a native forest, grassy plateaus and spectacular views of the mountains. meanwhile, the site also includes a grotto, which will be incorporated into the new building program as a wine cellar.www.designboom.com
