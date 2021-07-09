USA Rice Governing Board Elects 2 New Leaders

The University’s Board of Trustees elected David Boliek Jr. of Fayetteville to serve as chair of the board at its July 14 meeting. Earlier that day, six other board members were sworn in to begin their roles as trustees. The 13-member board is responsible for promoting the University’s development in its service to the state, aiding the institution in performing at a high level, and advising both the UNC System Board of Governors and Carolina’s chancellor in the management and development of the University.