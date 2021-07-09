Cancel
Agriculture

USA Rice Governing Board Elects 2 New Leaders

By Deborah Willenborg, USA Rice
agfax.com
 7 days ago

With their two-year terms ending later this month, the chairs of two USA Rice governing boards handed their gavels to two rising industry leaders. Kirk Satterfield, a Mississippi rice farmer from Bolivar County, was unanimously elected to serve as the new chair of the USA Rice Farmers Board of Directors and Eric Unkel, a Louisiana rice farmer from Allen Parish, was unanimously elected to serve as the new chair of the USA Rice Council Board of Directors.

