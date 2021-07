CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Gravity Labs, Inc., a creative advertising firm uniquely blending the best attributes of brand and digital agencies to get its clients Further, Faster™, today announces the launch of its latest campaign for Reverb, the largest online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments. This first-ever connected TV campaign for Reverb builds on its investment in growing its sellers’ online businesses, momentum after record sales in 2020, and its acquisition by Etsy in 2019.