HARLINGEN — From vehicle crashes to serious accidents around the home, life and the potential for catastrophic injury can both be unpredictable. But while local residents can’t always be ready for the unexpected when it comes to their health, Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen has made those preparations so the community it serves doesn’t have to. As the Rio Grande Valley’s first Level II Trauma Center and the first and only such designated facility in Cameron County, Valley Baptist-Harlingen is prepared and equipped to handle the unpredictable.