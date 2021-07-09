Onigokko Review – Ninja Romance of the Week

Any other week, the news that Magic Legends is closing down and laying off the team before it launches, SWTOR is getting a Christmas expansion, and LOTRO has launched two new progression servers would’ve dominated the MMO new cycle, but this week, Guild Wars 2 delayed End of Dragons into next year, which rather took the spotlight. Better yet, the studio finally admitted who’s running the game after something like 600 days of bizarrely hiding it: a game director known to the public just as JT. And JT is bringing back some big names, including Josh Davis and Colin Johanson, the latter fresh off his gig with the now-defunct Crucible. So… that just got a lot more interesting!