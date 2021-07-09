Man City Striker Set For Bundesliga Switch With Eight-Figure Transfer Fee Mooted

The 22-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell under the guidance of City legend Vincent Kompany at RSC Anderlecht last term, registering 21 goals and three assists in 41 outings across all competitions.

Since emerging through the ranks at City, the forward has impressed during loan stints at VfL Wolfsburg and Middlesborough as he chose to find his own path by refusing to stick around and play the waiting game in Manchester.

However, with City aiming to further bolster their frontline this summer, the German could be set on a permanent move in search of regular minutes and progress his development.

As reported by Sacha Tavolieri, Nmecha could sign for Leipzig for a sum in the region of €10-12 million, with just one year left on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

The likes of Eintracht Frankfurt and VfB Stuttgart were also keen to secure the striker's services, but it was reported previously that Leipzig appear to have won the race for his signature.

Nmecha made his City senior debut in the Premier League champions' victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final in December 2017.

The forward recently confirmed that he will not be returning to Belgium, despite the positive impact that Kompany had on his development over the past year.

Nmecha, who topped the goal-scoring charts [with four goals to his name] as he led Germany to the U-21 European Championship title, has also featured thrice for England's U-21 squad.

Despite producing a host of eye-catching displays in the academy, he managed just two Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, both of which came in 2018.

