Genshin Impact 2.0 Update Due This Month, Introduces Full Cross-Platform Support

As one of the most successful games in the free-to-play world that isn’t ‘Fortnite’, ‘Genshin Impact’ has got eyes on it almost constantly. It borrows heavily from games like ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ and mixes in some gacha-based free-to-play mechanics, offering a gorgeous world to explore, but as of right now, if you play on PlayStation, your save won’t work on PC or Mobile. But that looks as though it may be changing, and even the Switch version may end up getting a cross-save option when it finally comes out.