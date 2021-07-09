Cancel
Genshin Impact 2.0 Update Due This Month, Introduces Full Cross-Platform Support

By Sam
otakustudy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who have been waiting the greater part of a year for the chance to sink their teeth into a sizable chunk of new Genshin Impact content need wait only a few days more. Developer MiHoYo has this morning confirmed that Version 2.0 of their open-world action-platformer will be going live on North American, European and Asian servers from 21 July 2021. This update is titled “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia”, and will introduce the new region of Inazuma, new story events and characters, and full cross-platform support between the PC, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

