Congress & Courts

Michigan Supreme Court Denies Deadline Extension For Redrawing Political Maps

wkar.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Supreme Court has declined to give a newly created commission more time to redraw the state’s political maps. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission and the Michigan Secretary of State filed a lawsuit in April asking for an extension since the coronavirus pandemic delayed the release of population data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

