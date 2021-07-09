Sky Harbor won't allow fans to greet Suns at airport after road games

(Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) The Phoenix Suns are headed to Milwaukee with a 2-0 lead over the Bucks in the NBA Finals. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is trying to keep fans out of the area on the chance the Suns return to Phoenix with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

"There will NOT be any opportunities at the Airport for fans to see & interact with the Suns when they arrive in PHX after NBA Finals games," the airport said on Twitter. "Fans should look for organized Suns events where they will have an opportunity to cheer on our home team."

"The Airport is working with Phoenix Police and the Suns organization, and for reasons of safety and security, the arrival plan for the players is going to be different during the Finals," Sky Harbor said.

Several private airlines line the edges of the airport. Suns fans have discovered where the team's private jet lands after away games and have taken the opportunity to greet and congratulate the team after series wins against the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Both gatherings at the airports were largely spontaneous, with fans being ushered onto either side of the road by officers with the Phoenix Police Department so Suns players could drive through.

The Suns face the Bucks in Milwaukee for Game 3 on Sunday and Game 4 on Wednesday. The team will likely return to Phoenix that Wednesday night or the day after. Game 6 will also take place in Milwaukee if necessary.

