Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 2 vs. Minnesota Twins

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 7 days ago
The Detroit Tigers will look to get back in the win column on Friday night when they take on the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of their 4-game set. Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is getting the start at first base for the first time since June 22.

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com
