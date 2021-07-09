Boil order for Smith Co. water system rescinded

The Human Resources Coordinator is responsible for the major areas of employee recruitment, selection, and retention through employee relations, compensation, professional development, and benefits. This position will manage processes for new employee orientation as well as employee transfers and terminations. The Human Resources Coordinator has considerable latitude for independent judgment and initiative within established policies and procedures when determining work priorities. This employee handles confidential information when working with personnel records and will ensure the privacy of all protected information in compliance with federal and state laws. A resume will be required to be submitted with application. Starting Pay is $27.71 per hour with a pay raise at 6 months and one year, 10 paid holidays and 21 days paid vacation per year, KPERS retirement, longevity bonus after two years, and health insurance paid at 86%.