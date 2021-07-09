Boil order for Smith Co. water system rescinded
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory for Smith County Rural Water District No. 1 water supply system. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system and affected customers South of Road 140 and East of M Road, the advisory did not include the City of Smith Center. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.hayspost.com
