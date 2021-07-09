Volkswagen Facing Data Security Class Action

Washington DC, Robinhood says it is being widely investigated over its role in January’s GameStop bonanza; is subject to at least 49 class action lawsuits. Robinhood still intends to go public on Thursday. The company is subject to at least 49 class-action lawsuits over its restriction of the purchase of GameStop stock in January. It is under investigation by a series of regulators, state attorneys general, the SEC, and the US Department of Justice. The company’s CEO had his cell phone seized by federal attorneys. Robinhood acknowledges that the fallout from its restrictions has the potential to be disastrous for the company.