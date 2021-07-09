Cancel
Volkswagen Facing Data Security Class Action

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a data breach class action Thursday in New Jersey District Court against Volkswagen Group of America, Audi of America and Sanctus LLC. The complaint accuses the defendants of failing to safeguard users’ personally identifiable information in connection with a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-13442, Hajny v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. et al.

