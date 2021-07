Carl Tucker may not be a name that many fans recognize and some may not even know he is a member of the Miami Dolphins. Should they?. Tucker isn’t someone you should know. He played for the Alabama Crimson Tide and was undrafted last April. During the Tide’s run to a national title, Tucker wasn’t part of the offense. He transferred from North Carolina where his work as a running back was far better but he is more suited to be a short-yardage fullback in the NFL and that is where the Dolphins have him listed.