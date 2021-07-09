Black Widow – Mr. DAPs Review

A key element in the character of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as stated explicitly in "Avengers: Endgame" -- and a detail that made her even more endearing, as it happens -- was her deeply unrooted childhood. She never had a family of her own, she mentions wistfully, before the Avengers finally came around to take her in. It was that sense of purpose, of connection after so long on her own in the cold, that powered her drive to make things right after Thanos snapped half the universe out of existence, to the point where she sacrificed her own life for the team to fulfill their quest.