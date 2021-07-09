Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Widow – Mr. DAPs Review

dapsmagic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Widow arrived in theaters this weekend and Natasha Romanoff finally has her stand-alone movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff finds herself having to confront her past when she finds herself in the midst of a conspiracy. As she fights for survival, she also has to fight the demons she thought she had left behind. She also must face the life she led before she left to become an Avenger. This is a movie that had a lot of pressure to deliver and deliver, it did!

dapsmagic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Avengers#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Related
MoviesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

‘Black Widow’ Review: Marvel Goes Back to the Big Screen

This is a good time for fans of enormous blockbusters about outsider misfits who band together to form a surrogate family. There’s already a new Fast & Furious in theaters, F9, where Dominic Toretto’s “family” of street racers does battle with his half-brother Jakob. Now there’s Black Widow, the first Marvel movie to hit theaters after a two-year Covid layoff that, like so many of us, quarantined the Marvel Cinematic Universe at home. Like F9, Black Widow turns domestic drama into fodder for a massive action film, with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff alternately fighting with or beside three other superheroes who, many years before, had been part of a sleeper cell of Russian agents disguised as a happy American family.
MoviesCanton Repository

Review: Scarlett Johansson finally receives her just due in ‘Black Widow’

A film featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow was long overdue and a well-earned reward for the actress, Scarlett Johansson, who portrays her — even if the character’s ultimate fate is known. It hits screens and the Disney+ streaming service for $29.99 Wednesday. The lament from this corner is...
MoviesSacramento Bee

Movie review: Avengers spy finds her family in ‘Black Widow’

Ever since Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), better known as Black Widow, kicked-boxed her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been clamoring for a standalone movie, and for good reason. She’s astonishingly lethal but also incredibly human, with a dark and mysterious backstory as a highly trained Soviet assassin.
Moviesseattlerefined.com

Review: 'Black Widow' is finally reaching its loyal fandom

Over a year after it was originally set to release, "Black Widow", the first and only standalone film for Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, is finally reaching its loyal fandom. The Marvel Avenger known for her skill, sass and skintight outfits - we live for the many times Johansson has shut down reporters' sexist questions as the only leading female in a cast full of men - Romanoff was due her own feature years ago, though now is perhaps the most appropriate time for the complicated figure to shine: in a post-Me Too era where female action stars are not confined, nor defined, by the skin they show and the men they kiss.
MoviesKSLTV

REVIEW: ‘Black Widow’ An Outstanding & Exciting Return To Marvel Cinematic Universe

SALT LAKE CITY — The long wait is finally over for fans wanting to see another Marvel Cinematic Universe film on the big screen. It’s been over two years since the box office juggernaut “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” brought Phase 3 of the MCU to a close. Though there has been some small-screen action on Disney+ to tide us over (“WandaVision,” “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” and the currently-ongoing “Loki” series), the big screen experience has been sorely missed.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Black Widow Movie Review: One of the Better MCU Entries

Marvel Studios can call Black Widow a Phase IV movie in their Cinematic Universe if they want, but with the exception of the obligatory post-credit scene, this movie is Phase III all the way. You could slot Black Widow right after Captain America: Civil War or right after Doctor Strange, and it would fit perfectly.
Moviestrendingetc.com

Black Widow Review: She Finally Got What Long Overdue To Her

Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow finally got her very own solo movie and fans are very thrilled and absolutely excited about it. Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow) played by Scarlett Johansson who is also the first original female avenger finally after a long wait and a great deal of special appearances in various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies is getting her first ‘front and center’ movie and it released today in theaters and on Disney + Hotstar too. After a great deal of struggle and doing all that she could – kicks, flips, fights, and a little bit of fling too, Scarlett totally deserved this and fans are absolutely delighted. The first reviews are out and it definitely is a ‘heartwarming family reunion of sisters with some spy thriller sequences too’.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Black Widow (2021)

Directed by Cate Shortland. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Ray Winstone, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko and William Hurt. On the run from the authorities, Natasha Romanoff joins forces with her dysfunctional family in an attempt to bring down the chilling initiative that turned her into a ruthless assassin.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Black Widow Review: An Action-Packed Spy Thriller

Black Widow is one of the most thrilling films in the entire MCU. It features bone-crunching fights, exotic locales, and a breathtaking battle amidst the clouds as Natasha dodges bullets and debris while freefalling towards the earth. Despite Black Widow’s standout action sequences, this movie is never better than when...
MoviesCorbin Times Tribune

REEL REVIEWS: Back story, Johannson fascinate in ‘Black Widow’

(Theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access) After Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow’s first onscreen appearance in “Iron Man 2” way back in 2010, the super heroine Avenger finally gets her own feature. Scarlett Johansson reprises her signature role in the excellent “Black Widow,” a Marvel Universe saga that traces her history...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Confirmed How The MCU Villains Rank The Avengers

Having been recruited by Nick Fury as a means to protect our planet from what Thor called a higher form of war, the Avengers have saved both the world and the universe on enough occasions to gain something of a reputation for themselves across the entire length and breadth of the galaxy.
MoviesArkansas Online

OPINION | REVIEW: MCU’s ‘Black Widow’ a rousing, energized goodbye

A key element in the character of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as stated explicitly in "Avengers: Endgame" -- and a detail that made her even more endearing, as it happens -- was her deeply unrooted childhood. She never had a family of her own, she mentions wistfully, before the Avengers finally came around to take her in. It was that sense of purpose, of connection after so long on her own in the cold, that powered her drive to make things right after Thanos snapped half the universe out of existence, to the point where she sacrificed her own life for the team to fulfill their quest.
Baxter, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘Black Widow’ spins origin story for Avenger

BAXTER — Oh, what a tangled web we weave when we first practice to deceive!. “Black Widow” stars Scarlett Johansson as the titular Russian spy and an estranged member of The Avengers superhero team. The new release is playing at the Lakes 12 Theatre in Baxter and the Sunset Cinema in Jenkins.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Black Widow Interview: Olga Kurylenko Talks Playing the MCU’s Newest Villain

That Shelf News Editor/Senior Critic Victor Stiff has a spoiler-filled chat with Black Widow star Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace, Oblivion) about her role in the MCU’s latest entry. Check out That Shelf’s Black Widow review here. Black Widow is currently available in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Black Widow had a Tony Stark cameo in one version of the script

Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson has revealed that Tony Stark (AKA Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr) originally had a cameo in one version of the movie's script. "I feel bad for the person who asked me this the other day because I said 'there was never any discussion,' but I do remember now that one version of the script prior to me literally had written into it 'The end moment of Civil War with Tony and Natasha,' but it was old footage," Pearson said in an interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy