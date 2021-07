WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police employees are at risk of being furloughed if Congress doesn't provide the agency more money before the end of September. Capitol Police will run out of money in the account used to pay salaries in mid-August, but they might be able to stretch out the process and transfer money from other sources, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News. The condition of the depleted account and risk of furloughs was first reported by Punchbowl News.