Econ 919 — Budgeting for the state's fiscal future

kdll.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight Alaska lawmakers are meeting this month to talk through big-picture fiscal issues that have stumped Legislatures for years. The Comprehensive Fiscal Plan Working Group is bringing together lawmakers from each of the four caucuses to create recommendations on the state’s budget problems. The plan is to bring those recommendations to the broader Legislature ahead of the Aug. 2 special session in Juneau.

