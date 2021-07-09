Johnstown rape suspect held for trial

A Johnstown man will stand trial in Cambria County court, accused of raping a woman at a West End residence in June 2019, authorities said.

David Anthony Herdman, 31, of the 100 block of Garfield Street, was held for trial following a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.

According to a criminal complaint filed by city police, a woman was in the attic area of a home checking on her cat and playing a video game when Herdman allegedly entered and assaulted her. He allegedly placed his hand to her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

U.S. Marshals reportedly found Herdman hiding in the Homer City area.

Police charged Herdman with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. A charge of indecent sexual intercourse was withdrawn.

Herdman is being held in Cambria County Prison on $100,000 percentage bond.