An HPD officer was flagged down in the parking lot of Circle K at 463 W Oglethorpe Highway and an anonymous complainant reported there had been a fight in the parking lot of Ollie’s Store at 103 West Gen Screven Way. The complainant said as the subjects left the area, someone fired several shots from a vehicle. The complainant said the person who fired the shots left in a small Gold four door car, possibly a Honda. The vehicle exited the parking lot on to South Main and drove toward Veterans Parkway. The officer reported he checked the area and located a single 9mm shell casing in the parking lot. The officer collected the shell casing, transported it to the police department, and placed it in an evidence locker.