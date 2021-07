It will come as no surprise to anyone who knows her that Danielle Georgiou—who is perhaps the most eclectic choreographer in the DFW dance space—is already ramping up for a packed summer and fall season. This summer she is serving as the choreographer for Dallas Theater Center’s production of Working: A Musical, which will premiere at Strauss Square in early July. This fall she will also direct three productions that will appear on stages around North Texas.