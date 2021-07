The 2021 NHL Offseason is underway as the Tampa Bay Lightning were crowned Stanley Cup Champions for the second year in a row. Rumours are starting to pick up as the Seattle Expansion Draft and NHL Draft draw near. But one of the most exciting days on the calendar along with the trade deadline is the start of NHL free agency. This year it begins on July 28 at noon ET and there are plenty of big-name players expected to hit the market. Teams with salary-cap space will look to add a name or two to make improvements to make a run a Lord Stanley Cup next season. Time to dive into the Top 10 NHL free agents this off-season.