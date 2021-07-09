Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

6 creative outdoor shower ideas

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. During the summer months, maximizing your time outside is crucial. From swimming, hiking, gardening, and lounging there’s no better place to be than outdoors. Let’s add one more outdoor activity to the list: showering. Does this seem odd? It shouldn’t.

www.news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showering#Outdoors#Design#Reviewed S Resources#Ornamental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Instagram
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
POPSUGAR

12 Above-the-Bed Decor Ideas That Will Transform the Look of Your Entire Bedroom

When it comes to decorating the space above your bed, sometimes it's easier said than done, and your bedroom wall winds up bare for a solid chunk of time (hey, we've all been there). However, if you are looking to up the creative edge of your bedroom and make your bed the focal point of the room, a little "oomph" over the bed never hurt. Lucky for you, we've found a handful of creative solutions for above-the-bed decor that are worth saving to your Pinterest board. From framed art pieces to macrame wall hangings to string lights galore, these ideas are perfect for both a bedroom or dorm room (some ideas you can even DIY!). If you want a little inspo for your current living situation, have a look at the 12 aesthetically pleasing bedroom pictures we adore, ahead.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The 3 Exterior Paint Colors That Help a Home Sell the Fastest

When it comes time to give your home a fresh coat of paint, there’s the always option of choosing a new color. But which shade will look the best when all’s said and done?. A huge part of a home’s marketability has to do with curb appeal — and the exterior paint color plays a major role. According to a 2019 analysis by Zillow, diving into some basic curb appeal projects — including repainting the exterior of your home — is a must when preparing a home for sale. This rings especially true during these pandemic times when buyers are more reliant on photos and virtual showings when house-hunting.
Cornelius, NCqcexclusive.com

Lake House Drama from Collaborative Interior Design

The work of Collaborative Interior Design on this Meta Road lake house in Cornelius exemplifies what it means to bring a client’s vision to life in a way that still serves any functional needs. People love looking at professionally designed houses for a reason. They push the boundaries of how...
RetailEpicurious

The Best Outdoor Dining Tables for Every Space

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When the weather cooperates, there’s nothing more magical than dinner under the stars (or the string lights). If you’re lucky enough to have any kind of outdoor space, it doesn’t take much more than a table and a few chairs to transform a little deck or big yard into an open-air dining room. But if you want it to feel like a true extension of your home, finding the right outdoor dining table can be a challenge. Not only does the piece need to be sturdy and weather resistant, but it also has to fit your space and your style.
Interior Designlushome.com

Getting Creative with Recycling Wood Pallets for Outdoor Furniture and Home Decorating

Recycling wood pallets is a modern idea for making outdoor furniture. Shipping wood pallets are beautiful building material, perfect for creating unique furniture pieces for patios, gardens, and balconies. Wood pallets continue to be a great way to move products in bulk, but also they make fantastic home furnishings. Here is the Lushome collection of DIY ideas to make outdoor furniture for yards and balconies.
Home & Gardenlushome.com

Embellish Your Outdoor Home Spaces with Stylish Concrete Planters, 50 Modern Ideas

There are many modern ideas for outdoor home decorating that use plants and flowers. When looking for something original and stylish, consider concrete planters that come with an original decorating design that compliments your outdoor rooms, walkways, and other outdoor home spaces. Small and large concrete planters are versatile yard decorations. They look great on balconies, porches, add unique accents to garden structures, patio designs, and yard landscaping.
Home & GardenMySanAntonio

Living large: Why oversized patio pavers are a top trend in outdoor design

(BPT) - More than ever, today’s homeowners are placing high value on outdoor living, investing in exterior spaces where they can relax, entertain, play and enjoy Mother Nature. Seeking not just functionality, homeowners are unleashing their creativity and infusing their personal taste into standout exterior enhancements that feature a noteworthy trend: a highly customized look using unique, oversized pavers.
Relationship Advicebrides.com

22 Creative Cocktail Napkin and Coaster Ideas for Your Wedding

Oftentimes, it's the smallest things about a wedding that people remember the most. Guests will often be able to recall special little details, such as customized cocktail napkins, more than they'll be able to remember, say, the beaded design on the bride's gown. When planning your dream wedding, you might want to put a little extra consideration into these small things to really make your reception stand out.
LifestyleMining Journal

Outdoors North

“This land is your land, this land is my land.”. I have just returned from summery settings in this grand peninsula. These are the alter ego days of wintertime, of water lilies and damselflies and the blooming berry bushes holding the promise of a sweet harvesttime in the weeks ahead.
Lexington, TNLexington Progress

Outdoor Truths

Habitat is a word used quite often in the world of the outdoorsman. If you have lived more than a couple of decades, you have witnessed changes in the habitat in the area you live and/or hunt. As our population increases, houses will continue to take land that is the home to a variety of animals. There is no doubt, not only are we squeezing the animal population into smaller quarters, but we are also changing much of the landscape in a way that drives out certain creatures and invites others in. For instance, there was a time in my area when quail were plentiful. Just about every farm would be home to a few coveys that would reproduce from year to year. Now, if a farmer sees a covey of quail, it becomes headline news to every hunter in the area. There are many reasons for this change and while some are human related, all are not. Again, it may be the increase of predator animals, like coyotes, have increased or even the number of hawks who love to feed on these tasty birds. But regardless, as habitat changes, so does everything around it. Sometimes, however, the problem lies within our own piece of property. It may be the neighbor is doing just fine in holding certain animals, (let’s say deer) but they are…
HobbiesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Outdoor experiences

Fishing and hunting are enjoyed by young and old, male and female, but those are not the only pastimes for residents of northeast Indiana. Bird-watching, hiking, camping, and all manner of sports activities are done daily. The Journal Gazette would like to showcase all manner of recreational activities on the weekly Recreation page.
Interior Designlushome.com

Modern Pool Seating Areas, 55 Outdoor Home Decorating Ideas

Outdoor home decorating needs to be attractive and functional. Swimming pool areas with comfortable furniture and elegant yard landscaping create beautiful backyard designs offering modern, private retreats and a vacation-like atmosphere. Are you one of the lucky people who can enjoy a day in the sun by a private swimming pool? Here is the Lushome collection of fantastic, inspiring swimming pool designs and yard landscaping ideas that can help to create beautiful and practical water features and seating areas.
Gardeninglushome.com

Wooden Garden Paths, 50 Creative Walkway Design Ideas

Wood is a perfect material to recycle and build garden paths. Boards, mixed with rocks, gravel, or glass, create lovely walkways that beautify gardens and yards. Also, decorated with small plants, boardwalks look exciting and unusual, elegantly blending with nature and adding Green design to yard landscaping. Wood is an...
Ulster Township, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Outdoor briefs

Ulster, Pa. — Antler Ridge Winery will host “Bugles and Brews,” a fundraising event for the Friends of Elk Country on Sunday, July 18. The event will run from 1-6 p.m. and include a chicken barbecue dinner, live music, and a Big Bugle raffle package that offers firearms, optics, coolers and cash.
Lifestylewilliams-sonoma.com

7 Easy Party Ideas for a Summer Spent Outdoors

All right. It’s July. In the blink of an eye, it’ll be September. Don’t let sweater weather catch you napping, guys. Get while the going is golden. Throw the outdoor party you want to attend this year. The only rule? Keep. It. Simple. We’ve been nattering on about this, with good reason: Even if you’re not A Summer Person, there’s got to be a part of the day you like. Maybe it’s your 6am run before it gets hot, or that 6pm cocktail on the breezy patio. Maybe you’re a “noon on the beach, and bring it, sun” stalwart. Whoever you are, let summertime make feel you fine. Here’s how.
Interior Designinmyownstyle.com

Creative Dorm Room Decorating Ideas on a Budget

It is that time of year again… back to school and college. Here are the best – tried and true ideas to decorate a dorm on a budget along with ways to keep the small space organized with these creative dorm room decorating ideas. Over the past 7 years I...
Interior Designmomtastic.com

The Best Hippie Decor

There's a true art to boho decorating, and it can be tough to nail down just the right aesthetic. For example, you'll want to incorporate lots of warm, earthy tones and different textures and fabrics, but too many patterns and textures can overwhelm a room. You'll need plenty of plants and cool decorative elements, but you also don't want your space to feel cluttered. Need some help figuring out the best hippie decor for your home? You've come to the right place.
Relationship Advicethepioneerwoman.com

30 Best Bridal Shower Ideas for an Unforgettable Celebration

Bridal showers are one of those events that are often the same. A group of women (and sometimes full families and friend circles) gather together to celebrate the bride-to-be and outfit her with everything she’ll need to navigated married life—like linens, kitchenware, and more. While everyone loves a traditional celebration, it can be so much fun when the bridal shower has an unexpected theme or element. Not sure where to start? We've got you covered with more than two dozen of the best bridal shower ideas.
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Coffee and creativity

“Convergence,” pictured, and other works by artist Emily Reinhart are on display through Saturday at the Morris Graves Museum of Art, 636 F St., Eureka. An Arts Alive! reception is set for Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. “Through the blend of the daily grind and habit of coffee, my love and I found each other in a world where our concentric social circles would never converge,” Reinhart said. Also on display are “E-Motion,” stabiles and mobiles by Julie Frith and paintings by Kathryn Stotler; weavings by Victor Jacoby; and artwork by Kerry Rowland-Avrech. The Morris Graves Museum of Art is open noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults; $2 for seniors 65 and over, military veterans and students with ID; and free for children 17 and under, families with an EBT card and valid ID and museum members. Admission is free for everyone on the first Saturday of each month. To ensure the safety of museum staff, volunteers and visitors, guests are asked to wear masks inside the museum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy